Chargers Announce Three Moves For Thursday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have officially activated TE Hayden Hurst and elevated CB Dicaprio Bootle and S Kendall Williamson from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game.

we’ve activated TE Hayden Hurst from reserve/injured + other roster moves ahead of #DENvsLAC → https://t.co/Zod5jeVj2r pic.twitter.com/Ord1NaHnGY — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 19, 2024

Hurst, 31, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract, including a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Carolina then signed him to a three-year, $21.75 million deal and released him in March 2024. Hurst signed with the Chargers shortly after.

In 2024, Hurst has appeared in seven games and recorded seven receptions for 65 yards (9.3 YPC).