Chargers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Chargers have announced three roster moves ahead of Week 10, signing RB Larry Rountree to their active roster and elevating K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell from the practice squad.

Rountree, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts this offseason.

In 2021, Rountree appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and had 36 carries for 87 yards (2.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for -1 yards.