Chargers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they’ve placed an exclusive rights tender on RB Kimani Vidal, while they also signed RB Jaret Patterson and S Kendall Williamson to contract extensions.

Vidal, 24, was a two-time All-Sun Belt player, including first-team honors in 2023, and was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year that season. He was drafted by the Chargers with the No. 181 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,227,436 deal that included a $207,436 signing bonus when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2025, Vidal appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 155 rushing attempts for 643 yards (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 16 receptions on 22 targets for 136 yards (8.5 YPC) and one touchdown.