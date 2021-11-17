Chargers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers placed DL Christian Covington on the COVID-19 list Wednesday and signed DL Breiden Fehoko to their active roster.

The Chargers also signed DL Caraun Reid to their practice squad.

This comes just a day after the Chargers placed OLB Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the list.

Covington, 28, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.

Last offseason, Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, but he was traded to the Bengals in September. He joined the Chargers this past May.

In 2021, Christian Covington has appeared in nine games for the Chargers and recorded 28 tackles and a sack.