Chargers Announce Three Moves Ahead Of Week 3

The Chargers announced that they have signed OL Zack Bailey and elevated S Dean Marlowe ahead of their Week 3 matchup. The team also waived S A.J. Finley.

we’ve signed zack bailey and activated dean marlowe ahead of sunday’s game pic.twitter.com/txcjegXgdI — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 23, 2023

Marlowe, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.575 million contract with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in 2015. The Panthers waived Marlowe with an injury designation and he later reverted to injured reserve before being waived with a settlement soon after.

From there, Marlowe signed on with the Bills before joining the Lions on a one-year contract for the 2021 season. He signed with the Falcons last year before being traded to the Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

In 2022, Marlowe appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and Bills, recording 11 tackles and no interceptions.