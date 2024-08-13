Chargers Announce Two Transactions

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed OLB Savion Jackson

In a corresponding move, the team cut CB Chris Wilcox.

Jackson, 25, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived earlier this month. 

During his five-year college career, Jackson recorded 106 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one pass deflection in 48 career games. 

