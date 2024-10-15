Chargers Announced Two PS Transactions

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed TE McCallan Castles to the practice squad and released LB Blake Lynch in a corresponding move.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

G Karsen Barnhart TE Tucker Fisk DL Christopher Hinton LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste WR Jaylen Johnson T Alex Leatherwood OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash DL CJ Okoye (International) C Sam Mustipher RB Jaret Patterson WR Dez Fitzpatrick DB Shaun Wade DB Dicaprio Bootle WR Jalen Reagor S Tony Jefferson DB Nehemiah Shelton TE McCallan Castles

Lynch, 27, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season. After a stint with the Seahawks, he returned to the Chargers practice squad earlier this season and has bounced on and off the unit.

In 2023, Lynch appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four total tackles.