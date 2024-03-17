Chargers Bringing Back LB Denzel Perryman On One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers are signing LB Denzel Perryman to a one-year contract.

He was originally drafted by the Chargers and spent the 2015 through 2020 seasons with the team. This signing comes as no surprise as there were reports that both sides were interested in a reunion.

Perryman, 31, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent last offseason. Perryman served a two-game suspension for seven helmet violations this year.

In 2023, Perryman appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 76 total tackles, three pass defenses, and half a sack.