Chargers Call Up WR Keelan Doss For Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve elevated WR Keelan Doss from the practice squad for their game against the Cowboys.

The Chargers are banged up at receiver, so it makes sense that they would add some extra depth.

Doss, 27, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders, but was later cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Doss to their practice squad before the Raiders added him to their active roster a few weeks into the regular season. The Raiders brought him back on an exclusive rights contract last year and again on a futures deal for 2021, but was among their final roster cuts.

From there, Doss had stints with the Falcons, Jets and Giants before signing on to the Chargers’ practice squad last year.

In 2019, Doss appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and caught 11 passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.