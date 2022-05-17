Chargers Claim G Zack Bailey Off Waivers From Commanders

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that have claimed G Zack Bailey off of waivers from the Commanders on Tuesday.

Bailey, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in May of 2019. He lasted a season in Tampa Bay before being cut loose and re-signed to the practice squad in September of 2020.

From there, he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal last year. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts and signed with their practice squad but later joined the Colts’ practice squad in October of 2021 but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

Bailey signed to the Commanders’ practice squad last November and signed a futures deal this offseason but was waived yesterday.

During his college career at South Carolina, Bailey was a three-year starter and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2018.