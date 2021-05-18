Chargers Claim WR Austin Proehl Off Waivers From 49ers

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed WR Austin Proehl off of waivers from the 49ers. 

Proehl, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Proehl had brief stints with the Titans and Rams before the 49ers signed him to a futures contract this past January. 

During his four-year college career, Proehl caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 38 games.

 

