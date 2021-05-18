Chargers Claim WR Austin Proehl Off Waivers From 49ers

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed WR Austin Proehl off of waivers from the 49ers.

we’ve claimed WR Austin Proehl off waivers. pic.twitter.com/3OP2pmqp4E — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 18, 2021

Proehl, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Proehl had brief stints with the Titans and Rams before the 49ers signed him to a futures contract this past January.

During his four-year college career, Proehl caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 38 games.