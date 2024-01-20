Chargers Complete Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve completed their head coaching interview with Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interview) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interview) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interview) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interview) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interview)

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ coaching search as the news is available.