Chargers Complete Interview With Ravens OC Todd Monken

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve completed their interview with Ravens OC Todd Monken for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interview)

Monken, 57, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens last year as their offensive coordinator.

In 2023, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 6 in yards No. 4 in points No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.