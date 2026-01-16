Chargers Complete OC Interview With Former Titans HC Brian Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they completed an interview with former Titans HC Brian Callahan for their offensive coordinator job.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Los Angeles:

Former Titans HC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers QB coach Shane Day (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed)

Callahan becomes the first outside candidate for Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator job.

This marks the second reported interest in Callahan after the Buccaneers interviewed him for their coordinator job. He was a respected OC with the Bengals from 2019 to 2023 who helped develop Joe Burrow after he was drafted in 2020.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan had a record of 4-19 with no playoff appearances.