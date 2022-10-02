Chargers DE Joey Bosa Expected To Miss 8-10 Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, Chargers DE Joey Bosa is expected to miss about eight to ten weeks as he recovers from groin surgery.

Schefter adds the Chargers are also bracing for an acclimation period from Bosa even when he’s back, as players tend to take more time after returning from this injury to return to their previous level of play.

Los Angeles already placed Bosa on injured reserve last week.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2022, Bosa has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles, one and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Bosa as the news is available.