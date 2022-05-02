Chargers Decline Fifth-Year Option For DL Jerry Tillery

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are declining DL Jerry Tillery‘s fifth-year option.
Rapoport adds Tillery remains in the team’s long-term plans, however they evidently weren’t willing to guarantee him eight figures in 2023 right now.
The fifth-year option was projected to be $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.
Tillery, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed.
Tillery will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after his fifth-year option was declined.
In 2021, Tillery appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 54 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
