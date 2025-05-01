Chargers Declining OL Zion Johnson’s Fifth-Year Option

The Chargers are not picking up OL Zion Johnson‘s fifth-year option, according to Daniel Popper.
Johnson, 25, was a three-year starter at Boston College. He was a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Chargers used the No. 17 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He signed a four-year, $14,746,678 contract that includes a $7,904,856. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2024, Johnson appeared in and started all 17 games for the Chargers at offensive guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!