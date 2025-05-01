Chargers Declining OL Zion Johnson’s Fifth-Year Option

The Chargers are not picking up OL Zion Johnson‘s fifth-year option, according to Daniel Popper.

Johnson, 25, was a three-year starter at Boston College. He was a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Chargers used the No. 17 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,746,678 contract that includes a $7,904,856. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in and started all 17 games for the Chargers at offensive guard.