Chargers Designate WR Simi Fehoko To Return

The Los Angeles Chargers have designated WR Simi Fehoko to return from injured reserve, per Daniel Popper.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out with an elbow injury since about early November.

Fehoko, 27, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Steelers practice squad. The Chargers signed him to their active roster during the 2023 season.

In 2024, Fehoko appeared in eight games for the Chargers and caught six passes on 16 targets for 106 yards.