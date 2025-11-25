Chargers Designating RB Omarion Hampton To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Chargers are designating first-round RB Omarion Hampton to return from injured reserve, per Kris Rhim.

He’s been out since early October with an ankle injury, and now has a three-week window to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

However, the indications are that Hampton could be back in the lineup this weekend.

Rhim said Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announced DT Otito Ogbonnia is also being designated to return.

Hampton, 22, was a first-round pick by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year, $17,774,464 million rookie deal through 2028 with a fifth-year option for 2029 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Hampton has appeared in five games for the Chargers and rushed 66 times for 314 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 136 yards.