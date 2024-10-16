Chargers Designating WR DJ Chark To Return From IR

The Chargers are opening WR DJ Chark‘s practice window and designating him to return from injured reserve, per Kris Rhim.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Chark has yet to play this season with a hip injury that’s kept him out.

Chark, 28, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022. He joined the Panthers last year on another one-year contract.

The Chargers signed him to a contract this past April.

In 2023, Chark appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 35 passes for 525 yards receiving and five touchdowns.