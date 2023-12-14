Chargers Elevate TE Stephen Anderson & DL Christopher Hinton For Thursday Night

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have elevated TE Stephen Anderson and DL Christopher Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Anderson, 30, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of California back in 2016. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Anderson to a contract. He bounced on and off the roster before landing on the Chargers’ practice squad and later being promoted to the active roster.

After three seasons in Los Angeles, Anderson signed on with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He had been testing the market again when he caught back on with the Chargers practice squad.

In 2023, Anderson has appeared in two games for the Chargers.