Chargers Elevate Two, Including S Marcus Williams

The Chargers announced on Saturday that they have elevated S Marcus Williams and G Branson Taylor for Week 16.

Williams, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens. Baltimore released him this past offseason in March.

Williams signed on to the Chargers’ practice squad a few months ago.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in one game for the Chargers and recorded four combined tackles.