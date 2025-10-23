Chargers Elevate Two Running Backs For Thursday Night

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they elevated RBs Nyheim Hines and Jaret Patterson for tonight’s Thursday Night game against the Vikings.

we've elevated RB nyheim hines and RB jaret patterson ahead of today's game — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 23, 2025

Hines, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

However, Indianapolis traded him to the Bills at the deadline in 2022. He earned base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

Hines then signed a one-year deal with the Browns worth up to $3.5 million. The Chargers signed him to a contract this summer before releasing him coming out of the preseason. He’s bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad this season.

In 2025, Hines has appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded seven kickoff returns for 195 yards.