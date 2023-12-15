Chargers Fire Defensive Run Game Coordinator Jay Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve fired defensive run game coordinator/DL coach Jay Rodgers.

we have relieved Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers of his duties — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 15, 2023

This comes just a few hours after the team announced that they’ve fired HC Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco.

It’s not uncommon for more coaching moves to be made after a head coach is let go.

Rodgers, 47, began his coaching career at LSU back in 2001 as an offensive graduate assistant. From there he held a number of college jobs before taking his first NFL coaching job as an assistant for the Broncos in 2009.

Rodgers would later spend several seasons with the Bears before being hired by the Chargers in 2021.