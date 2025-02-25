Chargers Have Opened Extension Talks With LT Rashawn Slater

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz told reporters at the Combine on Tuesday that they’ve opened talks with LT Rashawn Slater regarding a long-term extension.

“We’ve had conversations,” Hortiz said, per Kris Rhim. “I love Rashawn. I love Rashawn. And Rashawn is a great player, and he helps us win football games, so I’d love Rashan to be around for a long time.”

Slater, 25, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. He played out the final year of that contract in 2024 with a base salary of $2.927 million.

The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $19.04 million guaranteed for the 2025 season. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Salter appeared in 15 games for the Chargers, making 15 starts for them. He was also a Pro Bowl selection in 2024.