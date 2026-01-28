Chargers Hiring Chris O’Leary As Defensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers are hiring Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary as their defensive coordinator.

O’Leary has ties to former Chargers DC Jesse Minter, who departed to become the head coach of the Ravens this offseason.

O’Leary started out his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia State back in 2015. From there, he was the safeties coach at Florida Tech in 2017 before joining the Notre Dame coaching staff in 2018.

He held various roles with the Fighting Irish including becoming their safeties coach in 2021 before becoming the Chargers’ safeties coach in 2024.

He left the Chargers to become the Western Michigan defensive coordinator in 2025.