Chargers Hiring NaVorro Bowman As LB Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Chargers are hiring former NFL LB NaVorro Bowman as their LB coach, reuniting him with his former HC Jim Harbaugh in the process.

Bowman spent last year as a defensive analyst at the University of Maryland. Harbaugh coached Bowman during their time in San Francisco from 2011-2014 and views him as an asset to his new coaching staff.

Bowman, 35, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2010. He was in the second year of his seven-year, $77 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed when the 49ers released him back in 2017.

The Raiders later signed Bowman to a one-year, $3 million contract, but he wound up sitting out the entire 2018 season. He retired from the NFL in 2019.

For his career, Bowman recorded 798 tackles, 14 sacks, five interceptions, 30 pass defenses, nine forced fumbles, six recoveries, and one defensive touchdown throughout nine seasons and 99 games played. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and made four first-team All-Pro squads.