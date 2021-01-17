Chargers Hiring Rams DC Brandon Staley As Head Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are hiring Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their next head coach.

This is interesting for a number of reasons.

Many expected that the Chargers would hire an offensive head coach to work with Justin Herbert, which is why there was so much buzz about Bills OC Brian Daboll being a fit in Los Angeles.

However, it appears as though Staley forced them to move quickly and prevent him from meeting with the Eagles.

The pool of candidates for the Chargers’ job included:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

Titans OC Arthur Smith

Staley, 38 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2020, the Rams’ defense ranked No. 1 fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.