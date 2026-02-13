Chargers Hiring Sean Spence As ILBs Coach

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Chargers are hiring Sean Spence as their new inside linebackers coach.

Spence, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2012. He, unfortunately, sustained a serious knee injury early on his NFL career that wound up preventing him from appearing in a game until the 2014 season.

However, Spence was able to return and play pretty well for the Steelers before he departed and signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Titans. The Colts signed him a one-year, $2.5 million contract only to cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Indianapolis re-signed Spence a week later but elected to cut him loose and he eventually caught on with the Steelers.

Spence took his first coaching job as a special teams analyst at Western Michigan back in 2023. He has worked with linebackers and edge rushers the last two seasons.

For his career, Spence appeared in 23 games for the Steelers, Titans and Colts, recording 163 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.