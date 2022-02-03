Chargers Hiring Vikings ST Coordinator Ryan Ficken To Same Role

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are hiring Vikings ST coordinator Ryan Ficken as their next special teams coordinator.

Pelissero notes Minnesota initially blocked Los Angeles from interviewing Ficken but with a new head coach coming in, he was allowed to leave.

Ficken got his start in coaching as a grad assistant in 2004 at UCLA. He made the jump to the NFL in 2007 as an assistant RB coach for the Vikings.

Ficken has spent his entire career in Minnesota until now, serving as an assistant WR coach and assistant ST coach. He was promoted to ST coordinator in 2021.

In 2021, the Vikings’ special teams unit was ranked 13th by Football Outsiders.