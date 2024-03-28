Chargers Host RB J.K. Dobbins For Visit

According to Howard Balzer, former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins visited the Chargers for a free-agent meeting.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week that Dobbins is cleared for football activities following his torn Achilles.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Dobbins appeared in one game for the Ravens and rushed for 22 yards on eight attempts to go along with two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown.

