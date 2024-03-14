Chargers Hosting TE Hayden Hurst For Visit, Intend To Get Deal Done

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are hosting TE Hayden Hurst for a visit on Thursday and have the “intention” to get a deal done.

Hurst, 30, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract, including a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Carolina then signed him to a three-year, $21.75 million deal.

In 2023, Hurst appeared in nine games and recorded 18 receptions for 184 yards (10.2 YPC) and one touchdown.