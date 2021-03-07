Chargers LB Denzel Perryman Plans To Test Free Agent Market

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chargers LB Denzel Perryman plans to test the free agent market in the coming weeks.

According to Rapoport, Perryman hasn’t ruled out a return to the Chargers this offseason. However, his current plan is to explore his options in free agency.

Perryman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019. 

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. 

In 2020, Perryman appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 48 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

