Chargers Likely To Trade Or Release Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen Or Mike Williams

According to Tyler Dragon, the Chargers are likely to either trade or release four key veterans on Wednesday, including Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Keenan Allen, or Mike Williams.

Dragon notes Allen is the safest among the group to remain on Los Angeles’ roster.

Last week, Los Angeles was reportedly open to trade offers for Mack and Bosa, so it seems assured they’ll be parting ways with both edge rushers this offseason.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago, which also led to the team restructuring his contract to free up $9 million in cap space. He has spent the last two seasons with Los Angeles, including a career-high 17-sack campaign this past season.

In 2023, Mack appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 74 tackles, five forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, and 17 sacks.

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2023, Bosa appeared in nine games for the Chargers, recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and six and a half sacks.

