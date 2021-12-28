Chargers Make 10 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Chargers officially made several roster moves on Tuesday in preparation for Week 17.

The full list includes:

Daniel, 35, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2010. He later caught on with the Saints before signing on with the Chiefs in 2013.

After three years in Kansas City, Daniels signed a three-year, $21 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016. However, the Eagles released Daniel a year later and he eventually returned to the Saints.

The Bears signed Daniel to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million in 2018 and he later joined the Lions on a three-year, $13.05 million last year. The Chargers brought him as Justin Herbert‘s back this past March.

In 2020, Daniel appeared in four games for the Lions and completed 29 of 43 pass attempts (67.4 percent) for 264 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.