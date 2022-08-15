Chargers Make Five Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced five roster moves, bringing them to 85 players ahead of the deadline.

The team waived WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, and S Skyler Thomas. They also waived/injured DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.

Ffrench, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and was later added to their practice squad at the start of last season.

Kansas City brought Ffrench back on a futures contract before once again waiving him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before later joining the Chargers during the 2021 season.

In 2021, French appeared in three games for the Chargers and rushed one time for three yards.