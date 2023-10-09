Chargers Make Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed DT Christopher Hinton to their active roster and added C Cameron Tom and DB Mark Webb to their practice squad.

Hinton, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason.

Hinton caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later. He caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad but was released shortly after and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad last year.

In 2022, Hinton appeared in one game for the Chargers but hasn’t recorded any statistics.

During his college career at Michigan, Hinton recorded 55 tackles, two sacks, two recoveries and four pass defenses over the course of 22 games and three seasons.