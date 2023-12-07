Chargers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve re-signed WR Simi Fehoko to their practice squad and released CB Matt Hankins from the unit. 

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

  1. LB Brevin Allen
  2. WR Terrell Bynum
  3. DT Jerrod Clark
  4. NT Christian Covington
  5. WR Keelan Doss
  6. QB Max Duggan
  7. TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  8. DT Basil Okoye (International)
  9. DB Chris Wilcox
  10. RB Jaret Patterson
  11. C Cameron Tom
  12. DT Christopher Hinton
  13. TE Stephen Anderson
  14. DE Ty Shelby
  15. OL Austen Pleasants
  16. RB Elijah Dotson
  17. WR Simi Fehoko 

Fehoko, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason. 

Fehoko caught on with the Steelers practice squad before the Chargers signed him to their active roster. 

In 2023, Fehoko appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught one pass for nine yards and a touchdown. 

