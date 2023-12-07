Chargers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve re-signed WR Simi Fehoko to their practice squad and released CB Matt Hankins from the unit.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

LB Brevin Allen WR Terrell Bynum DT Jerrod Clark NT Christian Covington WR Keelan Doss QB Max Duggan TE Hunter Kampmoyer DT Basil Okoye (International) DB Chris Wilcox RB Jaret Patterson C Cameron Tom DT Christopher Hinton TE Stephen Anderson DE Ty Shelby OL Austen Pleasants RB Elijah Dotson WR Simi Fehoko

Fehoko, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason.

Fehoko caught on with the Steelers practice squad before the Chargers signed him to their active roster.

In 2023, Fehoko appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught one pass for nine yards and a touchdown.