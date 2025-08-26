Chargers Officially Cut 36 Players, Place LB Junior Colson On IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have officially trimmed down their roster to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. 

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

  1. CB Harrison Hand

  2. QB Taylor Heinicke

  3. S Tony Jefferson

  4. LB Kana’i Mauga

  5. RB Nyheim Miller-Hines

  6. LB Del’Shawn Phillips

  7. WR Jalen Reagor

  8. T David Sharpe

  9. G Karsen Barnhart

  10. DB Trikweze Bridges

  11. WR Dalevon Campbell

  12. DL TeRah Edwards

  13. WR Luke Grimm

  14. OLB Kylan Guidry

  15. DL Christopher Hinton

  16. WR JaQuae Jackson

  17. LB Emany Johnson

  18. G Nash Jones

  19. C Josh Kaltenberger

  20. TE Stevo Klotz

  21. OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash

  22. T Ryan Nelson

  23. CB Myles Purchase

  24. OLB Garmon Randolph

  25. WR Brenden Rice

  26. RB Raheim Sanders

  27. CB Nehemiah Shelton

  28. DL Nesta Jade Silvera

  29. T Corey Stewart

  30. G Branson Taylor

  31. QB DJ Uiagalelei

  32. RB Kimani Vidal

  33. TE Thomas Yassmin

  34. WR Jaylen Johnson (Injured)

  35. S Jaylen Jones (Injured)

  36. RB Jaret Patterson (Injured)

Injured Reserve

  1. LB Junior Colson

Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)

  1. LS Josh Harris

  2. DB Deane Leonard

Colson, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.

In 2024, Colson appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense. 

