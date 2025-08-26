Chargers Officially Cut 36 Players, Place LB Junior Colson On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have officially trimmed down their roster to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts
LB Kana’i Mauga
RB Nyheim Miller-Hines
WR Jalen Reagor
G Karsen Barnhart
DB Trikweze Bridges
WR Dalevon Campbell
DL TeRah Edwards
WR Luke Grimm
OLB Kylan Guidry
WR JaQuae Jackson
LB Emany Johnson
G Nash Jones
C Josh Kaltenberger
TE Stevo Klotz
OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
T Ryan Nelson
CB Myles Purchase
OLB Garmon Randolph
WR Brenden Rice
RB Raheim Sanders
CB Nehemiah Shelton
T Corey Stewart
G Branson Taylor
QB DJ Uiagalelei
RB Kimani Vidal
TE Thomas Yassmin
WR Jaylen Johnson (Injured)
S Jaylen Jones (Injured)
RB Jaret Patterson (Injured)
Injured Reserve
Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)
LS Josh Harris
Colson, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.
In 2024, Colson appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense.
