Chargers Officially Cut 36 Players, Place LB Junior Colson On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have officially trimmed down their roster to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

Injured Reserve

LB Junior Colson

Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)

Colson, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2022. The Chargers used the No. 69 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Colson signed a four-year, $6,027,006 contract with the Chargers that included a $1,203,276 signing bonus.

In 2024, Colson appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and recorded 29 tackles and one pass defense.