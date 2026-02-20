Chargers Officially Hire Eight Assistant Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they officially hired eight assistant coaches to their staff.

The full list includes:

Butch Barry – Offensive line coach

– Offensive line coach Julian Campenni – Assistant defensive line coach

– Assistant defensive line coach Ron Everett – Offensive assistant

– Offensive assistant Adam Gase – Passing game specialist

– Passing game specialist Chandler Henley – Tight ends coach

– Tight ends coach Denzel Martin – Assistant outside linebackers coach

– Assistant outside linebackers coach Max McCaffrey – Running backs coach

– Running backs coach Sean Spence – Linebackers coach

Gase, 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Lions back in 2003 as a scouting assistant. He spent five years in Detroit before taking a job with the 49ers for the 2008 season.

The Broncos would later hire Gase as their WRs coach and he worked his way up to offensive coordinator before they replaced their coaching staff in 2015. Gase spent a year with the Bears before the Dolphins hired him as their head coach in 2016.

The Dolphins elected to fire Gase after the 2018 season and he managed to secure the Jets’ job soon after. New York moved on from Gase after two seasons.

During his two years with the Jets, Gase led them to a record of 9-23 (28 percent) and no playoff appearances.

Barry, 46, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan from 2002-2003 and was hired as Southwest Minnesota State University’s offensive line coach in 2004-2005.

From there, he became Michigan Technological University’s offensive line coach in 2006 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007-2008. He then went to North Greenville University as their offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator in 2009 before returning to Central Michigan as the tight ends coach from 2010-2013 and offensive line coach in 2014.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Buccaneers’ assistant OL coach from 2015-2018. The Packers hired him as a senior analyst in 2020 and was named the 49ers’ assistant OL coach the following year. Denver hired him as their offensive line coach in 2022, and he last one year before joining the Dolphins as their OL coach in 2023.