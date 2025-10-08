Chargers Officially Placed Omarion Hampton On IR, Promoted RB Kimani Vidal

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have officially placed RB Omarion Hampton on injured reserve with his ankle injury, sidelining him for at least four games.

we’ve placed RB omarion hampton on reserve/injured + other roster moves → https://t.co/KheX1OrsF9 pic.twitter.com/yaDF3IBpK4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 8, 2025

They also promoted RB Kimani Vidal and signed RB Nyheim Miller-Hines to the practice squad.

Hampton, 22, was a first-round pick by the Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year, $17,774,464 million rookie deal through 2028 with a fifth-year option for 2029 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Hampton has appeared in five games for the Chargers and rushed 66 times for 314 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught 20 passes for 136 yards.

Vidal, 24, was a two-time All-Sun Belt player, including first-team honors in 2023, and was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year that season. He was drafted by the Chargers with the No. 181 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,227,436 deal that included a $207,436 signing bonus when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2025, Vidal has appeared in two games for the Chargers and rushed four times for 18 yards while catching his only target for one yard.