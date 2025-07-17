Chargers Officially Placed RB Najee Harris On Active/NFI List

The Los Angeles Chargers officially announced the expected move of placing RB Najee Harris on the active/non-football injury list.

Harris sustained an eye injury suffered in a fireworks accident earlier this month. His agent has indicated the injury is “superficial” and should not keep Harris out long.

Harris, 27, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers this offseason.

In 2024, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 263 rushing attempts for 1,043 yards (4.0 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 283 yards (7.9 YPC).

