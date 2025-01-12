Chargers OLB Khalil Mack To Mull Retirement This Offseason

Chargers veteran OLB Khalil Mack told reporters after Saturday’s loss to the Texans that he will mull retirement this offseason.

“Man, it’s a lot of different thoughts in my head right now,” Mack said, via ESPN.com. “I can’t really speak on a definitive decision in terms of what I’m going to do because I don’t know if I’m going to play football moving forward, so there’s some things I gotta talk through with my wife, spend some time with my kids and try not to make a rash decision after a loss.”

Mack is in line to be a free agent next year and there has been speculation that the Chargers could move on Joey Bosa, so it’s possible they could have a new set of starting edge rushers to open the season.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2024, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts for them, recording 39 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and nine pass defenses.