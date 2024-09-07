Chargers Place DJ Chark Jr On IR, Among Other Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers officially placed WR DJ Chark Jr. on injured reserve Saturday and signed TE Eric Tomlinson to their active roster.

The Chargers also elevated LB Shaq Quarterman to their active roster.

Chark Jr will now miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve.

Chark, 27, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022. He joined the Panthers last year on another one-year contract.

The Chargers signed him to a contract this past April.

In 2023, Chark appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 35 passes for 525 yards receiving and five touchdowns.