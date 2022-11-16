Chargers Place DL Christian Covington & Otito Ogbonnia On IR

The Chargers announced that they are placing DL Christian Covington and DL Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve.

we've signed Tyeler Davison + placed Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on injured-reserve. → https://t.co/HSFqF1B3k2 pic.twitter.com/n1vfvUMq9p — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 16, 2022

The team also signed DL Tyeler Davison from the Browns practice squad and also signed DL David Moa to the practice squad.

Ogbonnia, 22, was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round with the No. 160 overall pick out of UCLA in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.978 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $318,888.

In 2022, Ogbonnia has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.