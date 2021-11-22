Chargers Place DL Linval Joseph On COVID-19 List

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chargers placed DL Linval Joseph on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Joseph, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He spent four seasons in New York before departing in 2014 for a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings.

Joseph had two years remaining on his deal when he agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension that included $31.5 million guaranteed when the Vikings released him last year. He later signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chargers.

In 2021, Joseph has appeared in nine games for the Chargers and recorded 43 tackles and a sack.