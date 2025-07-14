Chargers Place Five On Injury List To Start Camp, Including WR Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed five players on the active/PUP list to start training camp, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

These players still count against the active roster and will be activated from the list once they pass a physical. If they remain on this list at the start of Week 1, they’ll go on the regular season PUP list and miss the first four games.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million before trading him to the Steelers midseason.

After playing out that deal, Williams returned to the Chargers on a one-year contract.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 18 games for the Jets and Steelers, catching 21 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown.