Chargers Place LT Rashawn Slater On IR, Promote Two From PS

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have placed LT Rashawn Slater on the injured reserve and promoted TE Richard Rodgers and WR Jason Moore Jr. from the practice squad.

Los Angeles also placed DE Joey Bosa on injured reserve today.

Slater suffered a torn biceps early in Week 3’s loss to the Jaguars and will miss the rest of the season. Bosa, however, will require surgery on his groin injury but is expected to return at some point this season.

Slater, 23, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. The Chargers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Slater appeared in three games for the Chargers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 tackle out of 70 qualifying players.