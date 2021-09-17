Chargers Place OT Bryan Bulaga On IR, Sign OL Michael Schofield

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve signed OL Michael Schofield and placed OT Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve.

we've signed Michael Schofield + placed Bryan Bulaga on reserve/injured.

Bulaga, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $33.75 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chargers last year.

In 2021, Bulaga has appeared in one game for the Chargers and made one start for them at right tackle.

Schofield, 30, is a former third-round pick out of Michigan by the Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft. Denver elected to waive him at the start of the 2017 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

Schofield played out the final year of a four-year, $2,777,200 rookie contract before returning to Los Angeles on a two-year contract in 2018. The Panthers signed him to a contract for the 2020 season and he later caught on with the Ravens a few months ago.

Baltimore released Schofield coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Schofield appeared in 11 games for the Panthers, making three starts for them at guard.