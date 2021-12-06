Chargers Place WR Keenan Allen On COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed WR Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list Monday, according to Field Yates.
Allen, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.
In 2021, Allen has appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and caught 86 passes for 929 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
